NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,968,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

