Norway Savings Bank Acquires 461 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.40. The stock had a trading volume of 453,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

