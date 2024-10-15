Norway Savings Bank Buys 769 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.32. 1,008,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,822. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.32.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

