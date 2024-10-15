Norway Savings Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,405,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

