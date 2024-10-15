Norway Savings Bank Has $1.27 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 86.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in NIKE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. 3,222,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,696,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

