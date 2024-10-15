Norway Savings Bank Purchases 254 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.97.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $196.41. 516,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,378. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -385.76 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

