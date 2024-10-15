Norway Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.29. 2,572,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,330. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $275.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

