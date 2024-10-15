Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $206.16 and last traded at $207.93. 36,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 179,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.24.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nova by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 46.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

