Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 496 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 655,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

