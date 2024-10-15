Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 272 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 278,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,010. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

