Nova R Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 232,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 87,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,309. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

