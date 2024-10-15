Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSCX stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.29.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
