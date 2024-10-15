Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. 381,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The company has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

