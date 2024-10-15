NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 9,320,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,660,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

NU Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of NU by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NU by 1,774.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 859,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,902,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

