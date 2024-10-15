NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,656,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 2,129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
Shares of NWSZF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $0.92.
NWS Company Profile
