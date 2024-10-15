Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $522.95 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $522.95 million and $34.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.62 or 0.03897204 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00041577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07413827 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $42,767,671.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

