Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

