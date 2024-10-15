Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,848 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

