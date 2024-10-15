Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 10,341 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

