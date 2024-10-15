Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

