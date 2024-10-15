Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,395 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $489.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

