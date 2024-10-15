Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Cencora stock opened at $224.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.75 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

