Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
BNDX stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
