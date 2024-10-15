Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.