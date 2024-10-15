Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $52.08. 6,665,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 9,119,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

