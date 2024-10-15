Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $24.75. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 24,792 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OII

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,131,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 709,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after buying an additional 398,209 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after buying an additional 1,105,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.