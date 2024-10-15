Old Mutual Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.47 (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 56.30 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 698.75 and a beta of 1.02.
