Old Mutual Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.47 (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 56.30 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 698.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

