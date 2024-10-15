Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OLMA opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olema Pharmaceuticals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.