Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OLMA opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.