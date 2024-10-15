Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $622,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.03.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

