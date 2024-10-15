Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 86.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.2 %

BK opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.