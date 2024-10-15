Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $498,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.76 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03. The company has a market capitalization of $412.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

