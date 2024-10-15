Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $34.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

OS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

OS opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

