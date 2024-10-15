ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 185,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $42.34.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

