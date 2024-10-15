ORG Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

