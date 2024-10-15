ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $240.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

