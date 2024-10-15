ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.15% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

KMLM opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

