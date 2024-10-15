ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

