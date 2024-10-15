ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $288.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.52 and its 200 day moving average is $266.99. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

