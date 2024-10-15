ORG Partners LLC Sells 58,378 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,378 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

