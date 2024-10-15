ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,270 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

