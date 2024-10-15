ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 354 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on First Solar from $343.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

