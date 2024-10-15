ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $100,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in ON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in ON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ONON opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.