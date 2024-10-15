ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $81,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

