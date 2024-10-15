ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,721,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.