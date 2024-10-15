ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,226,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

