ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CMG opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

