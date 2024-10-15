ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PKG opened at $219.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $220.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

