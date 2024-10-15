Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 60410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

