Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.24 and last traded at C$27.10, with a volume of 94581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.94.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.