Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
