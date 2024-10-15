Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $384.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

